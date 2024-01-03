en English
Health

Police Sub-Inspector’s Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Patna, Bihar, a police officer identified as Rashmi Ranjan, reportedly turned his service revolver on himself, inflicting a critical head injury. The event, confirmed by Sushil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sachivalaya, places Ranjan’s health in a precarious state, as he battles for his life at Paras Hospital in Patna.

An Officer Under Pressure

Rashmi Ranjan, a sub-inspector of police who was deployed at the civil courts in Patna, was known to be an officer of the 2009 batch hailing from Sri Krishna Colony in Aurangabad. The sudden act has left his colleagues and family in shock, as they grapple with the harsh reality of the situation. According to the family, Ranjan had been wrestling with a state of depression for approximately two weeks. The onset of his mental anguish coincided with the mention of his name in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in his hometown, Aurangabad.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The incident reportedly took place within the precincts of the Airport police station area under circumstances that point towards personal reasons. Upon receiving the news, Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra, along with other senior officers, swiftly arrived at the hospital. Their primary concern was to monitor Ranjan’s health status, which remained critical.

The Hard Reality of Police Mental Health

This unfortunate incident underscores the often overlooked aspect of mental health among police personnel. The immense pressure and scrutiny they face, coupled with personal issues, can lead to a mental health crisis. Ranjan’s case, though extreme, is a grim reminder of the silent battles fought by those in the line of duty.

Health
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

