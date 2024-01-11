Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'

On the cold winter day of January 27th, the Moose Lodge located at 567 25 1/2 Road in Grand Junction, Colorado, will pulsate with the warm camaraderie of community members gathered for a noble cause. Organized by the Grand Junction Rotary Club, a fundraising event titled 'Cards for a Cause' is set to take center stage. But what sets this event apart is its unique mission: to bolster mental health services at Central High School's Warrior Wellness Center, operated by MarillacHealth.

Community Spirit and Poker Chips

The event, scheduled between 12 and 4 p.m., promises a vibrant mix of social engagement and philanthropy. Attendees have the choice to purchase a table for eight at the cost of $1000 or an individual ticket for $100. And the ticket doesn't just grant entry. Each attendee will be furnished with lunch, a drink ticket, a stack of poker chips, and a special gift, making the event a unique blend of indulgence and charity.

Culinary Delights for a Cause

Ensuring that the attendees' taste buds are as engaged as their spirit of philanthropy, the lunch for the event will be catered by two local favorites: Colorado Q and The Baker's Boutique. The gastronomic delights combined with the thrill of poker promise an afternoon well spent for the residents of Grand Junction.

Aiding Mental Health through Community Engagement

The event is not just about good food and poker. At its core, it's a plea for public support for the mental health programs of a local high school. The funds raised will go towards enhancing the services of the Warrior Wellness Center, a beacon of hope for many students grappling with mental health issues. By participating in 'Cards for a Cause,' attendees get to be a part of a solution, contributing to a healthier, happier future for the youth of Grand Junction.