en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club’s ‘Cards for a Cause’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club’s ‘Cards for a Cause’

On the cold winter day of January 27th, the Moose Lodge located at 567 25 1/2 Road in Grand Junction, Colorado, will pulsate with the warm camaraderie of community members gathered for a noble cause. Organized by the Grand Junction Rotary Club, a fundraising event titled ‘Cards for a Cause’ is set to take center stage. But what sets this event apart is its unique mission: to bolster mental health services at Central High School’s Warrior Wellness Center, operated by MarillacHealth.

Community Spirit and Poker Chips

The event, scheduled between 12 and 4 p.m., promises a vibrant mix of social engagement and philanthropy. Attendees have the choice to purchase a table for eight at the cost of $1000 or an individual ticket for $100. And the ticket doesn’t just grant entry. Each attendee will be furnished with lunch, a drink ticket, a stack of poker chips, and a special gift, making the event a unique blend of indulgence and charity.

Culinary Delights for a Cause

Ensuring that the attendees’ taste buds are as engaged as their spirit of philanthropy, the lunch for the event will be catered by two local favorites: Colorado Q and The Baker’s Boutique. The gastronomic delights combined with the thrill of poker promise an afternoon well spent for the residents of Grand Junction.

Aiding Mental Health through Community Engagement

The event is not just about good food and poker. At its core, it’s a plea for public support for the mental health programs of a local high school. The funds raised will go towards enhancing the services of the Warrior Wellness Center, a beacon of hope for many students grappling with mental health issues. By participating in ‘Cards for a Cause,’ attendees get to be a part of a solution, contributing to a healthier, happier future for the youth of Grand Junction.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Officials in Stanislaus County, California, are confronting a potential funding crisis for essential housing and substance use treatment programs. The looming uncertainty follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to tackle a $37.9 billion state budget deficit, casting a shadow over the future of initiatives like the Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Court program. The CARE
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
9 mins ago
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
12 mins ago
Ohio's COVID-19 Cases Decrease Amid Fluctuating Trends
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
6 mins ago
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
7 mins ago
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
9 mins ago
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
3 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
4 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
5 mins
Dindoshi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Shiv Sena Member Hemant Palav
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
5 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
6 mins
Hobbies: The Unexpected Antidote for Work Burnout, Suggests Career Coach Kara Dennison
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
7 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
8 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
8 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
9 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app