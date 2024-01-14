en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Poison Ivy in Kansas: A Hidden Hazard in the Great Outdoors

A brush with nature in Kansas could leave you with an unwelcome reminder. Kansas, a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, is also home to two types of poison ivy: Toxicodendron radicans in the east and Toxicodendron rydbergii in the west. The presence of these plants is a significant factor to consider as they cause an allergic reaction known as contact dermatitis, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually.

Identifying the Adversary

Poison ivy can manifest as a shrub or vine, the shrub form being more likely to come into human contact. The plant is identifiable by its characteristic ‘leaves of three,’ with variations in leaf shape and color. Some specimens may bear greenish-white flowers and whitish-yellow berries, adding to its deceptive allure.

The Unseen Culprit: Urushiol

Unbeknownst to many, the villain in this tale is a seemingly innocuous oil called urushiol, found in the plant’s leaves, stem, and roots. A rash from poison ivy, appearing 12 to 48 hours after exposure and lasting two to three weeks, is a telltale sign of an encounter with this oil.

Prevention and Treatment

To prevent contact, experts advocate the use of chemicals with the active ingredient triclopyr for yard removal or careful hand-pulling with protective measures. Burning the plant is a dangerous gambit due to the risk of inhaling toxic smoke. Immediate washing of the area with soapy water, cleaning clothes, and tools are advised if contact occurs. While the rash typically resolves on its own, severe cases may need medical attention. Home remedies for symptom relief include the use of calamine lotion, cool compresses, and antihistamines like BENADRYL®, known for fast, effective relief of allergic reactions.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
8 seconds ago
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
In a recent forecast, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) signals an increase in tick and mosquito activity in Kansas and other North Central U.S. regions. The Spring and Summer 2023 Bug Barometer paints a picture of a warm, wet spring leading to these pests’ early activation. Anticipated hot, dry summer conditions may also drive
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
13 mins ago
Climate Change and America's Winter Weather Paradox
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
13 mins ago
Belfast Teen Battles Heart Failure: Public Support Sought for GoFundMe Campaign
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
1 min ago
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
8 mins ago
DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
12 mins ago
MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Triumphantly Returns to Gym Post Colon Cancer Surgery
Latest Headlines
World News
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
8 seconds
Forecasted Pest Surge Prompts Precautionary Measures in Kansas
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
24 seconds
Simon Zebo Scores 35th European Try: A Game-Changer for Munster and Ireland?
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
1 min
Taylor and Radford Lead Texas A&M to Victory Over Kentucky in Thrilling Overtime
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
1 min
Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
1 min
Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
2 mins
Jason Garrett Steps into Broadcast Booth for Dolphins vs. Chiefs Playoff
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
2 mins
Political Shift in Catalonia: Junts Broadens Its Agenda Amidst Criticism
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
2 mins
Chris Russo's Faux Pas: Misinformation and the Importance of Fact-Checking
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
2 mins
Court Decisions Undermine Efforts for Wildlife Protection in Australia
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app