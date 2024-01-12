en English
Pocket Kado Wins National Sleep Foundation’s 2023 SleepTech Award: A Leap for Sleep Health at CES 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
In a world where technology and sleep often seem at odds, Pocket Kado, a mental health gaming company, has taken a triumphant stride towards harmonizing the two. Recognized as the winner of the National Sleep Foundation’s (NSF) 2023 SleepTech Award, Pocket Kado was a standout participant in the CES 2024 event held in Las Vegas. This accolade underscores the most innovative contributions to sleep technology and is a testament to the impact Pocket Kado is making in the realm of sleep health.

Revolutionizing Sleep with Gamified Therapy

Pocket Kado’s application brings to the fore a gamified version of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), the leading treatment for sleep disorders like insomnia. Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app is designed to infuse the user’s routine with healthy sleep habits through an engaging interface and a friendly virtual companion.

Meet Kado: Your Sleep Companion

The heart of the application lies in an interactive virtual koala named Kado. Echoing the user’s behavior, Kado’s sleep patterns and routines serve as a mirror to the user’s sleep habits. By maintaining proper sleep routines, the user aids Kado in sleeping well, which, in turn, encourages the user to spend less time on their phones.

Winning Sleep with Dream Miles

As an innovative approach to promoting wellness, users earn ‘Dream Miles’ for healthy sleep habits and reduced screen time. These can be utilized within the app to ensure Kado’s happiness – a subtly powerful incentive for users to maintain their wellness journey in a fun, engaging manner.

The NSF’s 2023 SleepTech Award and the recognition at CES 2024 mark a significant milestone for Pocket Kado, propelling its mission to leverage technology for sleep health. As the innovative sleep technologies at CES 2024 continue to evolve, Pocket Kado stands out as a champion, proving that technology and sleep can, indeed, coexist for human wellness.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

