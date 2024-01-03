en English
Agriculture

PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced it will mobilize over 13,000 officers to ensure the safety of devotees at the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on January 9. This marks the return of the traditional Traslacion, which had been cancelled for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the PNP has not identified any credible threats to the event, restrictions will be implemented in areas surrounding Quiapo Church to minimize risk.

Preparations and Precautions

The Quiapo Church has issued reminders in anticipation of the upcoming Traslacion. This includes a list of prohibited items such as backpacks, water bottles, umbrellas, and bull caps. The PNP is also contemplating the use of cell phone signal jammers during the event as an additional security measure. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. stated that the strict precautions aim to protect the estimated 2.5 million Catholic devotees expected to participate.

Public Cooperation and Expectations

Physical distancing will be enforced during Masses to curb the spread of communicable diseases. The public is urged to cooperate with the directives to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed overall, with over 5,600 initially stationed during the Traslacion. Amid preparation efforts, the Feast of the Black Nazarene serves as a symbol of faith and devotion for millions of Filipinos, reflecting the nation’s rich and enduring religious traditions.

Other Government Initiatives and Updates

Other governmental departments have also been actively executing their duties as the New Year commences. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has been working throughout 2023 to protect the rights of Filipinos both domestically and abroad, and to bolster international cooperation. Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 231 injury cases during New Year’s Eve festivities, including 116 individuals and an 11-month-old baby. The Department of Agriculture (DA) provided cash assistance to 44,719 farmers, and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded overseas Filipinos to register for the 2025 midterm elections.

Agriculture Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

