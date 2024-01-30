Pneumonia Cases Surge Among Punjab's Children: The Crucial Role of Breastfeeding

In the heartlands of Punjab, a health crisis among children is unfolding at an alarming rate. A sudden surge in pneumonia cases has stirred the province's healthcare mechanisms, leading to grave concerns. Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister, Professor Javed Akram, has pointed out the low rate of breastfeeding as a significant contributor to this health emergency. The problem is not just limited to pneumonia; inadequate breastfeeding is also leading to stunted growth among children in the province.

High Mortality, Low Immunity

This year, Punjab has recorded approximately 17,000 pneumonia cases, translating to a mortality rate of 1.3 percent. The victims, often victims of malnutrition, bear the brunt of a weakened immunity, making them susceptible to the disease. Akram emphasized the urgency of public education about the benefits of breastfeeding and timely vaccinations as preventive measures against such life-threatening conditions. The government's fight against malnutrition and promotion of breastfeeding are now more crucial than ever.

Winter Woes and Air Pollution

The province's health crisis is further exacerbated by the current winter season's air pollution, particularly smog. While the situation is expected to improve as winter recedes, the impact of these environmental factors remains significant. In just the past four days, over 60 children have succumbed to pneumonia. Among the 869 cases reported across Punjab, Lahore alone recorded 177 new cases. The city has witnessed 53 deaths and 2,490 cases, contributing to the province's overall count of 258 deaths and 14,530 cases.

Urgent Need for Action

The rise in pneumonia cases is not just a statistic; it's a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. Early-age nursing and promotion of breastfeeding can play a vital role in mitigating the crisis. The province's healthcare system needs to gear up to tackle the issue, focusing on public awareness drives about breastfeeding and vaccination. As the fight against pneumonia continues, the people of Punjab look towards a healthier future for their children.