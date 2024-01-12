PMC’s Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports

In a significant move, the health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed all ward and zonal medical officers to submit fire compliance reports for hospitals within their jurisdictions. This mandate comes in response to the state health minister, Tanaji Sawant’s call for augmented fire safety audits during a recent meeting, underlining concerns about existing gaps in fire safety measures across hospitals.

Urgent Need for Fire Safety Compliance

Dr. Bhagwan Pawar, the health officer of PMC, asserted that fire safety compliance is a standard norm at PMC-run and other government hospitals in Pune. He disclosed that most have already completed their fire safety compliance measures. However, there exists a significant number of fire audits pending for several private hospitals.

Pune houses a total of 899 registered clinics and hospitals, comprising a hefty total of 19,833 beds. All these establishments are mandated by the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act to submit fire compliance reports for renewals and registration.

Fire Compliance: A Matter of Life and Death

Given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and past fire incidents in Maharashtra hospitals, Dr. Pawar highlighted the critical importance of stringent fire compliance. The presence of oxygen plants in these medical facilities necessitates the need for strict electrical audits.

Private Hospitals Step Up

Dr. Sanjay Patil, of the Hospital Board of India, Pune Chapter, confirmed that a majority of private hospitals have completed their fire audits, while the rest are in progress. He underscored the paramount importance of fire safety for ensuring the well-being of patients, hospital staff, and owners alike.