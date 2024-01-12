en English
Health

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant visit to Maharashtra on January 12, 2024, marking a series of inaugural events and developmental project launches. The Prime Minister’s visit, which included Nashik, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, was met with public enthusiasm, evident during his roadshow in Nashik. Beyond the public appearances, the main highlight of the visit was the inauguration of India’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Mumbai.

A Day of Inaugurations and Launches

Prime Minister Modi’s visit was characterized by a series of inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies. His itinerary included the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik and the Mumbai Trans-harbour Link, a 16.5 km sea bridge aimed at enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai International Airports and reducing travel times. The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for an underground road tunnel, a regional bulk drinking water project, and the ‘Bharat Ratnam’ Mega Common Facilitation Centre for the Gems and Jewellery sector.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu

The marquee event of the visit was the inauguration of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari – Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge. The bridge, part of the Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project, is expected to transform connectivity in the region by reducing travel times between Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and South India.

27th National Youth Festival

Another notable event was the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik. With a theme of Viksit Bharat 2047, the festival aims to unite youth across the nation, providing them a platform to share their experiences and contribute to the nation’s development.

Health
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Health

