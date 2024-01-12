PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong statement of intent on January 11 by participating in a ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ (Cleanliness Drive) at the Kalaram temple in Nashik, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister, known for engaging in ground-level activities, personally took part in the cleaning process. He picked up a bucket and mop and cleaned an area near a tree within the temple premises. This move underscores the government’s commitment to cleanliness, public health, and hygiene.

Blending Tradition with Modern Initiatives

PM Modi’s active involvement in the cleanliness drive at the Kalaram temple is a powerful reminder of the importance of blending traditional practices with modern initiatives. His participation in the Swachhata Abhiyan is not an isolated incident but a part of a broader initiative to promote cleanliness across India, particularly at places of worship like temples. The Prime Minister’s hands-on approach to the cleanliness campaign signals a strong commitment to the public health objectives of the government.

A National Appeal for Cleanliness

Following his active participation in the cleaning activities at the Kalaram temple, PM Modi called upon the citizens of India to conduct similar cleanliness drives at temples nationwide. This appeal was made ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22. The Prime Minister’s call to action aims to ensure that places of worship across the country uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitation.

PM Modi’s Inauguration of India’s Longest Sea Bridge

On the same day, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the 21.8-kilometre Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), India’s longest sea bridge. He later offered prayers at the Kalaram temple and addressed the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Nashik’s Tapovan Ground. Through his actions, Prime Minister Modi continues to demonstrate his commitment to the welfare of the nation, whether it be through infrastructural development or public health initiatives.