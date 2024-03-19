Plymouth Doctors Pioneer Revolutionary Heart Surgery with Impella Pump in South West

Doctors in Plymouth have made a groundbreaking advancement in cardiac care by successfully performing a revolutionary heart surgery using an Impella heart pump, a first for the South West. This significant development means that patients in the region can now access life-saving coronary angioplasty procedures locally, eliminating the need to travel long distances for treatment.

Revolutionary Procedure Breaks New Ground

The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust announced that its cardiology team at Derriford Hospital carried out a coronary angioplasty using the Impella, known as the world's smallest artificial heart pump. This device supports patients who have suffered heart attacks and are in cardiogenic shock, or those requiring high-risk angioplasties for stent fittings. The successful integration of Impella technology into the hospital's cardiac care services marks a pivotal moment in the hospital's history, following four years of diligent behind-the-scenes efforts to bring this advanced treatment to Plymouth.

Patient Care and Recovery

A patient, who has remained anonymous, recently underwent this high-risk procedure and experienced a painless treatment and a quick recovery, describing the process as "like a walk in the park." This patient's story highlights the significant benefits and potential of the Impella pump in transforming cardiac care by making complex procedures safer and more accessible to patients in the South West. Hospital officials and Dr. Girish Viswanathan, a consultant interventional cardiologist at the hospital, have expressed optimism that the availability of this technology will reassure and benefit many patients in the region who previously faced the daunting prospect of long-distance travel for treatment.

Implications for Future Cardiac Care

The introduction of Impella technology at Derriford Hospital is more than just a local achievement; it represents a forward leap in the accessibility and quality of cardiac care in the UK. As the hospital continues to embrace innovative treatments and technologies, the future of cardiac care in Plymouth and the broader South West region looks increasingly promising. This milestone not only enhances the hospital's capability to treat high-risk cardiac patients effectively but also sets a new standard for cardiac care excellence in the region.