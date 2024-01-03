Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement

There’s been a significant surge in the availability of plus-size gym wear in recent years, altering the landscape of workout attire to cater to people of all sizes. Despite this positive shift, not every larger-sized garment delivers as promised, with some falling short of proper fit and comfort. An array of renowned brands and high street stores have stepped up to address this gap, offering plus-size ranges with varying degrees of success.

Brands Making Waves in the Plus-Size Arena

From household names like Nike and Adidas to newcomers like Good American, a plethora of brands have ventured into plus-size gym wear. However, these ranges are predominantly available online, with full-size ranges often relegated to being online exclusives. Nike has been particularly praised for employing real people for their modeling, simplifying the online shopping experience for many.

Championing Sustainability and Inclusivity

Girlfriend Collective has garnered commendation for its commitment towards sustainability and ethics. The brand’s gym wear, constructed from sustainably-sourced fabrics, offers inclusive sizing, giving it a unique positioning in the market. Yitty, a part of the famed Fabletics group, employs a subscription-based model, providing discounts on its comprehensive size range.

Exploring the Varied Landscape of Inclusive Gym Wear

While Lululemon’s leggings are known for their generous sizing, their tops and bras have been reported to run smaller. M&S’s Goodmove range is both affordable and diverse in design, catering to a broad consumer base. Adidas’s period-proof leggings are a standout, bringing an innovative product to the table. H&M has a small but well-received gym wear range, and ASOS’s 4505 brand is lauded for its inclusive sizing and variety. Good American has carved a niche for itself with practical designs that don’t compromise on inclusivity.

While the online shopping experience has its perks with a wider range and exclusive discounts, there’s an underlying call for more in-store options for plus-size gym wear. The market has come a long way in recognizing and catering to size inclusivity, with brands like Universal Standard, Eloquii, and Torrid emerging as torchbearers. Yet, there’s room for more growth, more inclusivity, and more recognition of all body types in the world of activewear.