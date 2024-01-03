en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement

There’s been a significant surge in the availability of plus-size gym wear in recent years, altering the landscape of workout attire to cater to people of all sizes. Despite this positive shift, not every larger-sized garment delivers as promised, with some falling short of proper fit and comfort. An array of renowned brands and high street stores have stepped up to address this gap, offering plus-size ranges with varying degrees of success.

Brands Making Waves in the Plus-Size Arena

From household names like Nike and Adidas to newcomers like Good American, a plethora of brands have ventured into plus-size gym wear. However, these ranges are predominantly available online, with full-size ranges often relegated to being online exclusives. Nike has been particularly praised for employing real people for their modeling, simplifying the online shopping experience for many.

Championing Sustainability and Inclusivity

Girlfriend Collective has garnered commendation for its commitment towards sustainability and ethics. The brand’s gym wear, constructed from sustainably-sourced fabrics, offers inclusive sizing, giving it a unique positioning in the market. Yitty, a part of the famed Fabletics group, employs a subscription-based model, providing discounts on its comprehensive size range.

Exploring the Varied Landscape of Inclusive Gym Wear

While Lululemon’s leggings are known for their generous sizing, their tops and bras have been reported to run smaller. M&S’s Goodmove range is both affordable and diverse in design, catering to a broad consumer base. Adidas’s period-proof leggings are a standout, bringing an innovative product to the table. H&M has a small but well-received gym wear range, and ASOS’s 4505 brand is lauded for its inclusive sizing and variety. Good American has carved a niche for itself with practical designs that don’t compromise on inclusivity.

While the online shopping experience has its perks with a wider range and exclusive discounts, there’s an underlying call for more in-store options for plus-size gym wear. The market has come a long way in recognizing and catering to size inclusivity, with brands like Universal Standard, Eloquii, and Torrid emerging as torchbearers. Yet, there’s room for more growth, more inclusivity, and more recognition of all body types in the world of activewear.

0
Business Fashion Health
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
34 seconds ago
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
Canadian exploration and development firm, Stratabound Minerals Corp, has initiated a non-brokered financing round with the aim of raising $1,500,000. This will be achieved through the issuance of 60 million units, each priced at $0.025. Every unit consists of a common share and a warrant. The warrant permits the holder to purchase an additional common
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
3 mins ago
Scratching the Surface: A Look into Louisiana Lottery's Scratch-Off Tickets
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
3 mins ago
Jefferies Revises Ratings on GSK and AstraZeneca: What Investors Need to Know
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
1 min ago
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
3 mins ago
Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Triumphs with Industrial-focused Portfolio and Promising Dividend Yield
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
3 mins ago
Nova Scotia Increases Minimum Wage to $15.20 an Hour by April 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
16 seconds
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
40 seconds
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
52 seconds
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
53 seconds
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
1 min
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
1 min
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
2 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
2 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
17 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
59 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app