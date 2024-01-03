en English
Health

Pliant Therapeutics Accelerates Fibrosis Treatments: A Potential Buyout Target?

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Pliant Therapeutics Accelerates Fibrosis Treatments: A Potential Buyout Target?

San Francisco-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical firm, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX), is making significant strides in the development of treatments for fibrosis and related diseases. The company’s lead candidate, bexotegrast, has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations by the FDA for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), setting a new precedent in the field.

Aiming for Precision

Bexotegrast, currently under three Phase IIa trials, is designed to target tissue-specific integrins selectively. This approach is expected to minimize side effects, therefore, enhancing the quality of treatment for patients. Pliant’s commitment to creating effective therapies extends beyond bexotegrast, as its pipeline brims with potential treatments for solid tumors, liver fibrosis associated with NASH, and muscular dystrophies.

Financial Outlook and Market Performance

Following the announcement of successful Phase 2a trial results for PSC, Pliant’s stock price experienced a surge. Analyst firms hold a bullish stance for the company, with price targets oscillating between $34 to $53. Despite insiders selling a substantial amount of stock, the company maintains considerable cash reserves projected to fund operations till the second half of 2026.

Pliant: A Potential Buyout Target

Given its promising pipeline and robust market performance, Pliant Therapeutics is viewed as a potential buyout target. While commercialization is still a few years away with Phase 3 trials not anticipated to commence before 2025, the company might be a judicious addition to a diversified biotech portfolio as a ‘watch item’.

Health United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Health

