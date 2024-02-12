Plexus Worldwide Earns Informed Choice Certification for Active Lifestyle Drinks

In a significant development for the health and wellness industry, Plexus Worldwide, a leading player in the niche, has earned the prestigious Informed Choice certification for five of its active lifestyle drinks. This announcement, made on February 12, 2024, underscores the company's unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Plexus Worldwide: A Beacon of Quality and Transparency

The certified products include Lean Whey, Hydrate, Active, HydroPlex, and Protein+. These beverages, designed to support an active lifestyle, are now guaranteed to be free from banned substances. This assurance holds immense value for athletes and consumers seeking reliable dietary supplements.

Informed Choice is a world-renowned certification program that tests products for a wide range of banned substances. It provides athletes with a robust risk management service, helping them make informed decisions about the supplements they choose to consume.

The Power of Informed Choice Certification

The certification process involves a rigorous testing regime, conducted by LGC's world-class anti-doping laboratory. This laboratory is experienced in the analysis of supplements for banned substances and has tested over 50,000 samples since the program's inception.

The Informed Choice certification mark signifies that a product has been regularly tested for banned substances and meets the highest standards of quality and purity. This mark is recognized and trusted by athletes, coaches, and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Plexus Worldwide: Ensuring Safety and Trust

In a statement, the Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Plexus Worldwide emphasized the company's dedication to quality and transparency. "We are committed to providing our customers with safe and effective products," he said. "Our partnership with Informed Choice is a testament to this commitment."

Plexus Worldwide has always prioritized the use of high-quality ingredients and adherence to rigorous manufacturing practices. This certification further solidifies their position as a trusted provider of health and wellness products.

In conclusion, the Informed Choice certification of Plexus Worldwide's active lifestyle drinks is a significant milestone that reaffirms the company's commitment to quality, safety, and transparency. It provides reassurance to athletes and consumers that Plexus products are not only effective but also safe for consumption.