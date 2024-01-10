en English
Health

Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World’s First ‘Hybrid Human’ with Neuralink Chip

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:05 pm EST
In a pioneering move, Playboy model Kayla Kayden has declared her ambition to become the world’s first ‘hybrid human’ by opting for the implantation of a Neuralink brain chip. The brain-computer interface, a brainchild of Elon Musk’s Neuralink, aims to establish a direct link between humans and machines, enabling brain-powered interaction with technology. Kayden, 35, believes the chip could significantly enhance her cognitive abilities and stave off age-related brain deterioration.

Neuralink’s Endeavor: Bridging Man and Machine

The chip, devised by Neuralink, pledges to bridge the gap between humans and machines, allowing brain-powered engagement with artificial intelligence. Neuralink’s initial trial applications are circumscribed to paralysis patients, with tentative plans to expand the scope in the future. Despite the potential implications and warnings from critics about a dystopian future, Neuralink’s mission remains committed to aiding individuals with disabilities.

Kayden’s Aspiration and Critics’ Fears

Kayden foresees a future where tasks such as climbing Mount Everest at 90 years old or interacting with the digital world without the need for a computer or smartphone could be achievable through the Neuralink chip. Yet, critics warn of the societal implications and ethical quandaries such advancements could entail. In contrast, Neuralink insists that their primary goal is to assist individuals suffering from debilitating conditions.

From Dream to Reality: Kayden’s Preparedness

Paving the pathway to become a hybrid human, Kayden has indicated that she has both saved money for the procedure and signed up for the research. She stands at the vanguard of what could be a new era of human evolution, where boundaries between man and machine blur, heralding a brave new world of enhanced cognitive capabilities and longevity.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

