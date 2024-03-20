Plateau State NMA and Health Ministry Uncover Fake Doctor Operating in Schools, Worship Centers

Amid increasing concerns over the proliferation of unlicensed medical practitioners, Plateau State's health and safety landscape witnessed a significant development as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), in collaboration with the Plateau State Ministry of Health, announced the arrest of a fake doctor. Identified by multiple aliases, including George Ossai and Kelvin Paul, the suspect was apprehended for conducting unauthorized medical treatments across various schools and places of worship within the Jos metropolis.

Advertisment

Joint Investigation Leads to Arrest

The arrest, which took place on Monday, March 18, 2024, was the culmination of a discreet investigation spearheaded by the NMA, alongside officials from the Plateau State Ministry of Health. This collaborative effort aimed to address the growing menace of quackery in the healthcare sector, particularly targeting individuals exploiting unsuspecting members of the public by offering unqualified medical services. The suspect's apprehension in Jos and subsequent transfer to the CID Police Headquarters underscored the authorities' commitment to safeguarding public health.

Public Alert and Vigilance

Advertisment

In the wake of this arrest, the NMA has issued a call to action, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any individuals suspected of posing as fake doctors. The association emphasized the importance of seeking medical care from licensed professionals within established healthcare facilities, thereby minimizing the risk of falling prey to quacks. Additionally, the NMA's commendation of the security agencies for their cooperation highlighted the critical role of inter-agency collaboration in tackling health-related fraud.

Background of Quackery Concerns

The issue of fake doctors is not new to Plateau State or Nigeria at large, with previous incidents raising alarms over the safety and quality of healthcare services accessible to the population. Last year, a similar case involved a suspected quack doctor accused of improperly conducting surgery, leading to severe medical complications. These recurring incidents have propelled the NMA and health authorities to intensify efforts in eradicating the menace of medical quackery, protecting patients from potential harm, and ensuring the integrity of the healthcare system.

As investigations continue, the recent arrest serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by unlicensed medical practitioners. It emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance, both from the authorities and the public, to ensure that healthcare services are delivered safely and professionally. The ongoing efforts by the NMA and the Ministry of Health to combat quackery reflect a broader commitment to upholding medical ethics and safeguarding public health in Plateau State and beyond.