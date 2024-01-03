Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated

In a startling allegation, Wendy Ellsworth, a resident of Arizona, has lodged a lawsuit against her plastic surgeon, Dr. Bradley Becker. She accuses him of performing a procedure on her while intoxicated, which she claims led to severe emotional and physical distress.

Allegations Against the Surgeon

Ellsworth underwent a tummy tuck and breast reduction surgery performed by Dr. Becker. Post-surgery, she noticed signs that alarmed her. She recollects that Dr. Becker didn’t mark her up before the procedure, a standard step in such surgeries. Further, she reports an odor of alcohol surrounding him. The results of the surgery left her unsatisfied, with excess skin that she believed should have been removed.

The Aftermath of the Procedure

The emotional impact of the results was significant. Ellsworth slipped into a state of depression and experienced a strain in her personal relationships. Her husband had to work additional hours to afford a corrective procedure amounting to $25,000 with another surgeon.

Surgeon’s Defense and Other Lawsuits

Dr. Becker strongly denies the allegations of drinking while operating. He maintains that the procedure was executed adhering to the standard care practices. Interestingly, this is not the only lawsuit against Dr. Becker. Another patient has lodged similar allegations, accusing him of operating under the influence of alcohol. Dr. Becker’s attorney has opted to remain silent on the ongoing litigation, expressing the preference to address the matter in court.