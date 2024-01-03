en English
Health

Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated

In a startling allegation, Wendy Ellsworth, a resident of Arizona, has lodged a lawsuit against her plastic surgeon, Dr. Bradley Becker. She accuses him of performing a procedure on her while intoxicated, which she claims led to severe emotional and physical distress.

Allegations Against the Surgeon

Ellsworth underwent a tummy tuck and breast reduction surgery performed by Dr. Becker. Post-surgery, she noticed signs that alarmed her. She recollects that Dr. Becker didn’t mark her up before the procedure, a standard step in such surgeries. Further, she reports an odor of alcohol surrounding him. The results of the surgery left her unsatisfied, with excess skin that she believed should have been removed.

The Aftermath of the Procedure

The emotional impact of the results was significant. Ellsworth slipped into a state of depression and experienced a strain in her personal relationships. Her husband had to work additional hours to afford a corrective procedure amounting to $25,000 with another surgeon.

Surgeon’s Defense and Other Lawsuits

Dr. Becker strongly denies the allegations of drinking while operating. He maintains that the procedure was executed adhering to the standard care practices. Interestingly, this is not the only lawsuit against Dr. Becker. Another patient has lodged similar allegations, accusing him of operating under the influence of alcohol. Dr. Becker’s attorney has opted to remain silent on the ongoing litigation, expressing the preference to address the matter in court.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

