Plastic Pollution Linked to $250 Billion in U.S. Health Care Costs

Chemicals leaching from plastics have resulted in a staggering $250 billion in additional healthcare costs in the U.S., according to a study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society. This alarming figure represents 5% of the nation’s health care costs and more than 1% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The surge in plastics production is not just an environmental concern but a grave human health problem, leading to conditions such as obesity, preterm birth, cancer, and heart disease.

The Costly Chemical Culprits

The chemicals in question include polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), phthalates, and per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS). These substances, notorious for their disruptive effects on hormone functions, contribute significantly to a range of medical conditions. Most of the costs were traced back to PBDEs used as flame retardants, followed by phthalates, additives that make plastics more durable. PFAS, infamously known as ‘forever chemicals’ due to their persistence in the environment, were linked to diseases such as cancer, liver and kidney problems, low birth weight, and thyroid gland disruptions.

Underestimated Impact

Despite these staggering figures, the study’s researchers from New York University caution that their findings likely underestimate the true impact of plastic pollution. The study only accounted for the most well-documented costs from a limited number of harmful chemicals. The actual economic and health burdens may be considerably higher.

Call for Action

The study’s authors advocate for reducing nonessential plastic use and underscore the importance of global efforts to regulate plastic pollution. They highlight initiatives like the United Nations treaty aimed at reducing plastic pollution as significant steps towards mitigating the crisis. The study sends a loud and clear message: the substantial economic and health burdens of plastic pollution call for immediate reevaluation of its nonessential uses.