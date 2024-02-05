Plastic Bank and Axon Health Join Forces to Boost Healthcare Accessibility in Egypt

The multinational social enterprise, Plastic Bank, has inked a groundbreaking partnership with Axon Health Insurance Services. The collaboration aims to provide health insurance worth 100 million EGP to more than 2,000 members of its collection community in Egypt.

Healthcare Accessibility for All

The initiative offers each participant and a family member access to a wide network of over 3,000 medical service providers across 11 governorates. Each beneficiary is entitled to coverage up to 50,000 EGP for medical expenses. The insurance plan, which is renewable annually, also includes emergency hotlines for immediate assistance. This partnership significantly contributes to the Egyptian government's strategic initiative to extend comprehensive health insurance coverage to all segments of society.

Improving Livelihoods Through Strategic Partnerships

Consistent with Plastic Bank's mission to enhance the livelihoods of its workers, the partnership reflects the organization's commitment to improving lives while promoting environmental sustainability. Ahmed AbdelAleem, Plastic Bank's Country Manager for Egypt and Cameroon, emphasized that this partnership aligns with their vision to uplift worker livelihoods. Karim Saber, Managing Director of Axon Health, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the shared goal of improving healthcare accessibility for all segments of society.

Collaboration with Henkel: A Sustainable Business Model

The partnership with Henkel since 2020 was also mentioned, which has established 20 collection branches for exchanging plastic waste for secure income and benefits, including insurance plans for collection members. Operating in Egypt since 1992, Henkel prides itself on being a sustainable business, committed to technology transfer, community investment, and maintaining a strong brand presence in consumer products.

At its core, Plastic Bank's mission is to stop ocean plastic and alleviate poverty through its Social Recycling movement. On the other hand, Axon Health aims to ease healthcare service accessibility. This partnership marks a significant step towards achieving these goals, blending social responsibility with sustainable business practices.