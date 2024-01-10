en English
Health

Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows

A recent study from the University of Sao Paulo has revealed an intriguing correlation between dietary habits and vulnerability to COVID-19. The research suggests that individuals adhering to plant-based diets, namely vegans and vegetarians, have a 39% lower risk of contracting the virus compared to meat-eaters.

Unraveling the Dietary Link

The study involved an examination of over 700 participants, revealing a higher proportion of meat-eaters developing the disease compared to those on a plant-based diet. The researchers hypothesized that certain plant chemicals could potentially bolster the immune system, thereby reducing the likelihood of infection. However, it is integral to note that this is an observational study and cannot definitively establish a causal relationship between plant-based diets and COVID-19 prevention.

The Role of Antioxidants and Phytosterols

The research, published in the BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health journal, stated that plant-based diets rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols might positively affect immune function and exhibit antiviral properties. The study discovered that omnivores had a significantly higher incidence of COVID-19 infection than those following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet.

Counterpoint: Limitations and Controversies

Although these findings are promising, some scientists have expressed concerns about the study’s small sample size and observational nature. Experts also mentioned potential nutrient limitations and micronutrient shortfalls in plant-based diets, highlighting the complexity and multifaceted nature of dietary impact on health.

Ultimately, a balanced diet, coupled with other health measures, remains vital in the fight against COVID-19. While plant-based diets may offer some degree of protection, it’s important to consult healthcare professionals for personalized advice on diet and health.

Health Science & Technology
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

