en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests

In an era where the world grapples with COVID-19, a recent study published in the open-access journal ‘BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health’ has revealed a potentially significant link between dietary habits and susceptibility to the virus. According to the research, individuals adhering to predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diets have a 39% lower likelihood of contracting COVID-19 compared to omnivores.

Exploring the Diet-COVID Connection

As part of the study, the dietary patterns of 702 adult volunteers were assessed to understand their impact on the incidence, severity, and duration of COVID-19 infection. It emerged that those who followed plant-based or vegetarian diets were 39% less susceptible to infection than their omnivorous counterparts. Even though the severity of symptoms didn’t significantly vary between the two groups after accounting for other influential factors, the study’s findings underscore the crucial role diet may play in mitigating COVID-19 risks.

Nutritional Defense Against COVID-19

Previous research has often highlighted the benefits of plant-based diets, rich in vegetables, legumes, and nuts, and low in dairy and meat products. In the case of COVID-19, these diets are believed to offer protective benefits due to the presence of nutrients that actively participate in immune responses and directly combat viral infections. However, the researchers have urged caution, acknowledging the need for more rigorous investigations before drawing firm conclusions.

Implications for Public Health Strategies

This novel understanding of the potential influence of diet on COVID-19 susceptibility could have vital implications for public health strategies, nutrition planning, and individual dietary choices amid the ongoing pandemic. While some experts have raised questions about potential nutrient limitations in plant-based diets, especially for individuals with greater nutritional requirements, the researchers have emphasized the significance of informed dietary choices in managing health risks.

As the world continues to navigate the complexities of the pandemic, such research offers an invaluable perspective on the fight against COVID-19, underscoring the powerful connection between diet and immunity. However, it also serves as a reminder of the urgent need for further studies to validate these findings and identify the precise dietary patterns that could minimize COVID-19 risks.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Medical teams in Gaza are currently examining a series of cases that have resulted from the alleged use of banned weapons. Authorities are raising concerns about potential violations of international laws and conventions that prohibit the use of such weaponry. The cases in question involve serious injuries and possible fatalities, pointing towards the possible utilization
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
12 mins ago
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
13 mins ago
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
3 mins ago
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
4 mins ago
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
9 mins ago
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
2 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
3 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
3 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
4 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
9 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
12 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
13 mins
Global Study Reveals Disturbing Trend: Young Girls and Dangerous Diet Pills
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
18 mins
Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination
Blinken and Abbas Engage in Tense Exchange Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
18 mins
Blinken and Abbas Engage in Tense Exchange Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
60 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app