Health

Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show

Recent studies have highlighted an intriguing correlation between an individual’s diet and their susceptibility to COVID-19 infection. The research implies that specific dietary patterns, especially those rich in plant-based nutrients, could potentially influence the body’s ability to fend off or manage the infection.

Plant-Based Diets and Reduced COVID-19 Risk

A study involving 702 adult participants found that individuals following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet had a reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 by nearly 40 percent. The research suggests that a diet rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and low in dairy and meat products may offer protective benefits against the virus. The plant-based diet group had a lower likelihood of infection, and the omnivores were more likely to experience severe symptoms.

Exploring the Role of Nutrition in COVID-19

The researchers hypothesize that the protective effects of plant-based diets can be attributed to nutrients that are involved in immune responses and directly combat viral infections. A diet rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols can positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. Significant findings also indicated that omnivores reported higher rates of medical conditions, lower physical activity, and higher prevalence of overweight and obesity, all factors associated with higher COVID-19 infection risk and more severe symptoms.

Recommendations and Future Research

The researchers recommend the practice of following plant-based diets or vegetarian dietary patterns based on their findings. Yet, some experts contest these conclusions, pointing out that plant-based diets can have significant nutrient limitations, especially for individuals with greater nutritional requirements. While suggesting that plant-based diets could be a potential preventative strategy against COVID-19, the study also acknowledges the need for more rigorous and high-quality investigation before firm conclusions can be drawn. This research adds to the growing body of knowledge surrounding COVID-19, pointing to the potential for dietary interventions as part of the public health response.

author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

