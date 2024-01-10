en English
Health

Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
In a recent groundbreaking revelation, research has hinted at a possible correlation between dietary habits and the susceptibility to COVID-19 infection. This novel study shines new light on our understanding of the pandemic and potential strategies to mitigate its impact. The implications of this research suggest that our dietary choices may not only influence our general health but may also play a significant role in our vulnerability to this contagious virus.

Plant-Based Diets and COVID-19 Infection Risk

A study conducted on over 700 adult volunteers revealed that a predominantly plant-based diet correlates with a 39% lower likelihood of contracting COVID-19. The study participants comprised omnivores and vegetarians/vegans, with approximately 52% of meat-eaters contracting the virus compared with 40% of vegetarians/vegans. The research strongly suggests that adhering to a plant-based diet may significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The Protective Power of Phytochemicals

Further reinforcing these findings, Brazilian researchers have found that plant-based dietary patterns are rich in antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols. These bioactive compounds are known to positively affect immune function and exhibit direct antiviral properties. After adjusting for confounding variables, the researchers found that vegetarians and people following plant-based diets had a 39% lower chance of COVID-19 infection than their meat-eating counterparts. This study emphasizes the potential benefits of plant-based dietary patterns in reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Plant-Based Diet: A Shield Against COVID-19?

Another study involving 702 adult participants concluded that a plant-based diet, rich in vegetables, legumes, nuts, and low in dairy and meat products, may confer protective benefits against the virus. The researchers accounted for variables such as lifestyle, medical history, and COVID-19 vaccination status, yet the protective effects of plant-based diets remained apparent. This study further recommends the practice of following plant-based diets for protection against COVID-19.

These groundbreaking studies add to the growing body of evidence linking dietary habits with COVID-19 infection risk. They suggest that our meals may offer more than just nutrition; they may also provide protection against one of the most challenging health crises of our time. However, as the world navigates this ongoing pandemic, more rigorous research is needed to understand the full scope of the impact of dietary choices on COVID-19 infection and severity.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

