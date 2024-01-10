en English
Health

Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds

A groundbreaking study has revealed a significant link between plant-based diets and a reduced risk of contracting infections, including COVID-19. The research, published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, found a 39% lower likelihood of infection among individuals following a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet compared to omnivores.

Insights from the Study

The study involved 702 adult volunteers. It concluded that those who adhered to diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and nuts—while minimally consuming dairy and meat products—were not only 39% less prone to infection but also had fewer severe symptoms when infected. This suggested that plant-based diets might provide more nutrients that enhance the immune system and aid in combating viral infections.

Correcting for Influential Factors

The research carefully factored in variables such as lifestyle, medical history, and COVID-19 vaccination status, to ensure the results were not skewed. Despite these considerations, the correlation between a plant-based diet and a lower risk of infection remained consistent. Furthermore, the study observed that individuals following a plant-based diet were more physically active and displayed a lower average Body Mass Index (BMI).

Implications and Critiques

The study’s findings underscore the profound impact dietary habits can have on health and disease prevention. However, some experts have urged caution in interpreting the results, citing the inherent limitations of observational studies. Despite these reservations, the study’s authors strongly advocate for the adoption of plant-based or vegetarian dietary patterns, particularly in the context of the ongoing pandemic.

The study bolsters the growing body of evidence advocating the health advantages of plant-based diets, from their role in chronic disease prevention to their potential in boosting immune function. While further research is warranted, the present study provides valuable insights into the role of dietary choices in managing health risks.

Health
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

