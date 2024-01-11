en English
Health

Plant-Based Diets Could Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Study Suggests

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:43 pm EST
Plant-Based Diets Could Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Study Suggests

In a world grappling to comprehend the inexorable impact of COVID-19, a recent study has shed light on a potential link between dietary choices and susceptibility to the virus. The research posits that individuals adhering to a predominantly plant-based or vegetarian diet may have a reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 by nearly 40 percent.

Unraveling the Plant-based Protection

The research, involving 702 adult participants, revealed that the cohort following a plant-based diet had a higher education level, fewer pre-existing medical conditions, and a 39% lower likelihood of infection. The study attributes the protective effects of plant-based diets to the presence of nutrients, such as antioxidants, phytosterols, and polyphenols, that stimulate immune responses and combat viral infections directly.

Vegetarianism Versus Omnivorous Diet

Delving further into the dietary patterns, the study presents that those adhering to a plant-based or vegetarian/vegan diet were 39% less likely to contract COVID-19 compared to omnivores. The research also highlighted that about 52% of meat-eaters contracted COVID-19, compared to 40% of vegetarians/vegans.

Caution and Further Research

While the initial findings are promising, the researchers advocate for more rigorous investigation before concrete conclusions can be drawn. Some experts have expressed caution regarding the findings, noting potential nutrient limitations in plant-based diets. Moreover, the study acknowledges that plant-based dietary patterns, though rich in antioxidants and nutrients that boost immune function and demonstrate direct antiviral properties, are not a definitive shield against COVID-19. The researchers, however, recommend the adoption of plant-based diets or vegetarian dietary patterns to potentially influence the incidence of COVID-19.

Science & Technology
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

