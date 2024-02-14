Plant-Based Diet Boosts Prostate Cancer Recovery: Study Reveals Improved Sexual, Urinary, and Hormonal Health

A promising new study reveals the potential for a plant-based diet to significantly improve sexual, urinary, and hormonal health in men with prostate cancer. The research, conducted by NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, suggests that incorporating more fruits, vegetables, grains, and nuts while reducing meat and dairy consumption could lead to a better quality of life after prostate cancer treatment.

The Power of Plant-Based Nutrition

In the ongoing battle against prostate cancer, a new ally has emerged: a plant-based diet. The recent study found that men who adopted this type of diet experienced lower rates of erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and other side effects often associated with prostate cancer treatment.

Dr. Stacy Loeb, one of the study's lead researchers, explains, "Our findings suggest that a more plant-based diet can significantly improve sexual, urinary, and hormonal health in men with prostate cancer." This discovery could have far-reaching implications for the millions of men worldwide affected by this disease.

Prostate Cancer: An Ongoing Battle

Prostate cancer remains a significant concern for men's health, particularly in certain demographic groups. African American men, for instance, face higher incidence and mortality rates compared to their white counterparts. Early detection through PSA testing is crucial, as emphasized by organizations like the UNC Men's Health Program, which works to raise awareness and provide free screening events.

The need for increased screening and proactive measures is further underscored by disparities in prostate cancer cases and deaths between different demographic groups and regions. By understanding and addressing these threats, it is hoped that more lives can be saved.

Genetic Ancestry and Cancer Risk

A separate study involving scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Southern California has shed light on the genetic factors influencing prostate cancer risk in men of African, Hispanic, and Asian ancestries. By identifying 187 new genetic markers, the researchers increased the total known risk variants to 451.

This groundbreaking study highlights the importance of inclusive research in understanding and preventing cancer risks in men. As Dr. Rick Kittles, one of the study's co-authors, states, "Our findings underscore the value of studying diverse populations to gain insights into the genetic basis of diseases like prostate cancer."