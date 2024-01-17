Planned Water Outage and Boil-Water Advisory in St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish, home to the communities of Reserve, Garyville, and Mount Airy, is bracing for a planned water outage. The service disruption, scheduled to commence at 6 p.m., is expected to last for six hours. The temporary shutdown is a strategic measure to allow the local water system to recover its capacity following the recent hard freeze that swept through the area.

Boil-Water Advisory and Water Conservation Effort

In tandem with the scheduled outage, a boil-water advisory (BWA) has been issued across these communities. The advisory, which remains in effect until further notice, mandates residents to boil their water before consumption, a precautionary step to ensure safety. Alongside the BWA, parish officials have made a broader call for water conservation across the entire parish. They are urging residents to stop running faucets and restrict water usage to emergencies only.

Impact of Recent Weather Conditions

The situation is a direct consequence of leaks and low water pressure problems that have plagued the parish following freezing temperatures. This conservation effort is all the more critical, given the current weather forecast. The National Weather Service asserts that no freeze is expected in the area, thereby eliminating the need for residents to run water as a preventative measure against freezing pipes.

Looking Forward

As residents navigate through the situation, the focus of parish officials remains on averting widespread outages and restoring regular water service as soon as possible. The twin measures of the scheduled water outage and the conservation effort are hoped to expedite this recovery process. As the community braces for the temporary disruption and adheres to the boil-water advisory, the anticipation is for the swift restoration of regular water service, bringing back a sense of normalcy to the affected communities of Reserve, Garyville, and Mount Airy.