Planned Parenthood's Alleged Fetal Tissue Sales to UC San Diego Unveiled in Released Documents

Recently disclosed documents under a public records request reveal a controversial agreement between Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest and UC San Diego involving the transfer of aborted fetal body parts for research, potentially infringing federal law. This arrangement, detailed in a 'Biological Materials Transfer Agreement' (MTA), not only facilitated UC San Diego's access to fetal and placental tissue but also allowed Planned Parenthood to retain rights over any resultant intellectual property, including patents.

Exposing the Controversial Agreement

The MTA contract, initially signed in 2009 and later updated in 2014, explicitly states that UC San Diego would gain access to 'proprietary' fetal and placental tissue in exchange for 'valuable consideration,' a term that implies financial compensation. This transaction raises legal concerns, as federal law prohibits the sale of human fetal tissue for profit, punishable by severe penalties. Despite these stipulations, public databases indicate that UC San Diego professors have developed and the University of California holds numerous patents using these aborted fetal body parts, generating significant revenue.

Under the Microscope: Legal and Ethical Implications

The revelation of these documents, obtained through a lawsuit by The Center for Medical Progress, casts a spotlight on the ethical and legal ramifications of such agreements. Notably, this organization previously uncovered similar practices in the medical and research community, leading to federal investigations. The disclosed emails and agreements between Planned Parenthood and UC San Diego suggest a calculated approach to navigating the complex legal landscape surrounding fetal tissue research, with Planned Parenthood seeking compensation for its contributions to UC San Diego's research endeavors.

Broader Impact and Ongoing Investigations

This case's exposure could prompt a broader federal investigation into Planned Parenthood's involvement in fetal tissue research and sales, as suggested by The Center for Medical Progress. The organization's founder, David Daleiden, emphasizes the need for accountability at Planned Parenthood's highest levels, given the potential violation of federal laws. This situation also raises critical questions about the ethical dimensions of using aborted fetal tissue in research, challenging the scientific community to reassess its practices and policies.

As the debate unfolds, the implications of these revelations extend beyond legal concerns, prompting a reevaluation of ethical standards in medical research. The collaboration between Planned Parenthood and UC San Diego, while aimed at advancing scientific knowledge, underscores the complex interplay between ethics, law, and scientific progress. This case not only highlights the need for stringent oversight but also calls into question the moral boundaries of using fetal tissue in research.