Planetary Health and Human Wellbeing: An Interconnected Existence

Dr. Sakib Burza, the medical and emergency response director at Health In Harmony (HIH), brings to light the critical interplay between human health and our planet's wellbeing. A seasoned professional with a rich background in medicine, public health, and a 20-year tenure with Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), Burza has borne witness to the health repercussions of climate change, such as drought, mass displacement, and volatile climate shocks.

Health In Harmony: A Revolutionary Approach

HIH's strategy revolves around reversing tropical deforestation and simultaneously enhancing the health of forests and people. This holistic approach respects and bolsters the solutions offered by Indigenous peoples and local communities. Dr. Burza highlights that these often marginalized communities, despite limited access to resources, bear the brunt of climate change and suffer disproportionately from its health impacts.

The Domino Effect of Deforestation

Deforestation, he argues, leads to a surge in diseases like malaria, by creating breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To counter this, HIH extends support to these communities by offering healthcare and sustainable livelihoods, thereby discouraging them from resorting to environmentally detrimental activities such as logging or wildlife extraction.

The Role of Traditional Medicine and Biodiversity

Dr. Burza also underscores the value of traditional medicine and the potential threat posed by biodiversity loss. Not only does this endanger the use of traditional medicine, but it also jeopardizes the discovery of new pharmaceutical ingredients. He firmly believes in the need to maintain environmental health to ensure human health, especially in the Anthropocene era, where human activities are the predominant drivers of environmental change.

Climate Change: A Threat Multiplier

Escalating climate change has led to extreme weather events, causing population displacement, damage to ecological and social systems, and a rise in endemic diseases. Predictions suggest that by 2050, there will be additional deaths due to malnutrition, heat-related illnesses, and malaria as a direct result of global climate change.

Seaweed: A Potential Gamechanger

Another promising avenue is seaweed cultivation and consumption, which can promote both human and planetary health. Apart from its nutritional benefits, seaweed can serve as a sustainable food source for animals, contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and restore marine life through nutrient absorption and circular economy practices. It signifies the possibility of reconnecting the land and the ocean for planetary health.