Planet TV Studios Unveils ‘New Frontiers’: Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine

In a progressive move, Planet TV Studios, notable for its dynamic television series, has disclosed the launch of ‘New Frontiers,’ a documentary series that casts light on the breakthroughs in precision medicine by TissueGnostics. The company, a pioneer in the domains of microscope automation, image analysis, and cell morphology, has significantly enriched the healthcare arena by facilitating the study of diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

‘New Frontiers’ – A Dive into Precision Medicine

Scheduled for release in January 2024 on Bloomberg TV, the ‘New Frontiers’ series is set to be available on-demand across multiple platforms. It is hosted by Gina Grad, a seasoned broadcaster and author, and aims to spotlight the pivotal role of TissueGnostics in the global healthcare industry.

Unveiling the Journey of TissueGnostics

Established in 2003, TissueGnostics has been a game-changer in biomedical research worldwide with its Tissue Image Cytometers, a crucial tool in precision medicine. The products from the company’s stable have played a central role in numerous scientific studies and are celebrated for their meticulousness and innovative contributions to comprehending and combating diseases.

Planet TV Studios – The Confluence of Content and Relevance

Planet TV Studios is recognized for creating content that delivers updates on business, medical, and social topics. ‘New Frontiers’ is its recent offering that explores the intertwining of technology and healthcare, underlining its commitment to enlightening audiences about the pivotal developments shaping their world.