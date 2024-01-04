en English
Business

Planet TV Studios Unveils ‘New Frontiers’: Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Planet TV Studios Unveils ‘New Frontiers’: Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine

In a progressive move, Planet TV Studios, notable for its dynamic television series, has disclosed the launch of ‘New Frontiers,’ a documentary series that casts light on the breakthroughs in precision medicine by TissueGnostics. The company, a pioneer in the domains of microscope automation, image analysis, and cell morphology, has significantly enriched the healthcare arena by facilitating the study of diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

‘New Frontiers’ – A Dive into Precision Medicine

Scheduled for release in January 2024 on Bloomberg TV, the ‘New Frontiers’ series is set to be available on-demand across multiple platforms. It is hosted by Gina Grad, a seasoned broadcaster and author, and aims to spotlight the pivotal role of TissueGnostics in the global healthcare industry.

Unveiling the Journey of TissueGnostics

Established in 2003, TissueGnostics has been a game-changer in biomedical research worldwide with its Tissue Image Cytometers, a crucial tool in precision medicine. The products from the company’s stable have played a central role in numerous scientific studies and are celebrated for their meticulousness and innovative contributions to comprehending and combating diseases.

Planet TV Studios – The Confluence of Content and Relevance

Planet TV Studios is recognized for creating content that delivers updates on business, medical, and social topics. ‘New Frontiers’ is its recent offering that explores the intertwining of technology and healthcare, underlining its commitment to enlightening audiences about the pivotal developments shaping their world.

Business Health Science & Technology
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

