en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pivotal Breakthrough in Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis by University of Limerick Researchers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:23 pm EST
Pivotal Breakthrough in Maternal Sepsis Diagnosis by University of Limerick Researchers

In a groundbreaking study led by Professor Colum Dunne, researchers at the University of Limerick (UL) and University Maternity Hospital Limerick (UMHL) have unveiled a critical discovery in the diagnosis of maternal sepsis. The study scrutinized nearly 2,000 specimens collected over five and a half years, aiming to pinpoint the most effective diagnostic procedures for an affliction that impacts over 20 million women worldwide and accounts for 17,000 deaths annually.

Unraveling the Diagnostic Puzzle

The research team meticulously analyzed a host of specimens, including blood, urine, throat swabs, vaginal swabs, and placental swabs as part of a septic screen. The results of this thorough investigation have shed light on a critical aspect of sepsis diagnosis. Placental swabs emerged as the most effective in detecting the pathogens that trigger maternal infections and sepsis. This breakthrough is particularly significant as placental swabs are not consistently tested in hospitals, potentially overlooking vital information for treatment.

Implications for Clinical Practice and Antimicrobial Stewardship

The findings of this study are poised to enhance clinical awareness and dramatically impact antimicrobial stewardship. By offering fresh insights into maternal and neonatal sepsis diagnostics, the study opens up new horizons for improving patient outcomes. The team’s rigorous work was also showcased at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen, Denmark, bringing their findings before a global audience.

Commitment to Privacy and Data Protection

Alongside its scientific endeavors, the University of Limerick underscores its commitment to privacy and data protection. The university outlines how it handles personal data and employs cookies on its website, adhering strictly to the Data Protection Acts spanning from 1988 to 2018. This commitment showcases the university’s dedication to preserving the integrity of its research and the trust of its participants and the public.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment

By Hadeel Hashem

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
@Health · 9 mins
Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall ...
heart comment 0
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
2 mins
Aadhaar-Linked Job Cards: A New Year's Shift in MGNREGA Payment Policy
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
4 mins
Health Savings Accounts: The Underutilized Vehicle for Retirement Investment
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
5 mins
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission: Shaping India's Fiscal Future
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
6 mins
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
6 mins
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
7 mins
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
8 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
8 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app