en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:03 pm EST
Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission

In a groundbreaking study conducted in Ningxia, China, researchers examined the effectiveness of a Health Management Team (HMT) model in the Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of Hepatitis B virus (HBV). The study, conducted from 2020 to 2022, involved 360 pregnant women who had been diagnosed with HBV infection. The women were divided into two groups: a control group that received standard PMTCT care, and a study group that was introduced to the PMTCT HMT model.

Impacts of the PMTCT HMT Model

The results of the study were significant. The PMTCT HMT model was found to improve maternal knowledge of HBV, increase voluntary counseling and testing rates, and notably reduce the incidence of adverse pregnancy outcomes such as miscarriage and preterm birth. Additionally, the model contributed to a decline in adverse neonatal outcomes, including low birth weight and congenital HBV infection. Risk factors identified for these adverse outcomes included low educational attainment, non-local origin, unmarried status, ethnic minority identity, HBeAg positivity, and high HBV DNA levels above 2×10^5 IU/mL.

Hepatitis B: A Global Challenge

Hepatitis B is a major public health challenge worldwide, with high prevalence rates observed in the Western Pacific region, including China. Mother-to-child transmission (MTCT) is a significant source of chronic Hepatitis B infection – without intervention, the MTCT rate can reach up to 80%. The World Health Organization has set a goal to eliminate Hepatitis B by 2030, recommending an expansion of Hepatitis B vaccine coverage. China has implemented a national program inclusive of prenatal screening and vaccination, which has helped reduce infection rates. However, challenges persist due to limited awareness, financial barriers, and supply constraints for vaccines and treatment.

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Hepatitis B

The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region faces additional challenges due to its geographic and economic situational context, impacting the efficacy of Hepatitis B PMTCT models. The study aimed to improve health education, interventions, and monitoring, by demonstrating the effectiveness of the PMTCT HMT model in preventing mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B. The study highlighted the need for precise strategies tailored to the region’s unique social and demographic characteristics to enhance Hepatitis B prevention and control efforts.

0
China Health
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Gray Zone Warfare in the West Philippine Sea: Implications and Countermeasures

By Aqsa Younas Rana

'Hot Off The Wire': A Year in Retrospect

By Aqsa Younas Rana

The 'Plumbers' of the Kidneys: The Crucial Role of Macrophages in Kidney Health

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maine Authorities Dismantle Illegal Marijuana Operation, Arrest Three

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Groundbreaking Study to Evaluate Mental Health Intervention for Childr ...
@China · 24 mins
Groundbreaking Study to Evaluate Mental Health Intervention for Childr ...
heart comment 0
SL Kanthan on Shifting Global Power Dynamics: The Rise of the East

By Aqsa Younas Rana

SL Kanthan on Shifting Global Power Dynamics: The Rise of the East
VNET Group Receives $299 Million Investment, Shifting Ownership Structure

By Aqsa Younas Rana

VNET Group Receives $299 Million Investment, Shifting Ownership Structure
Unexpected Deaths of Prominent Figures Causes Stir in China

By Bijay Laxmi

Unexpected Deaths of Prominent Figures Causes Stir in China
New Study Sheds Light on Potential Underpinnings of Meniere Disease

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Study Sheds Light on Potential Underpinnings of Meniere Disease
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College
34 seconds
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
1 min
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
2 mins
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
2 mins
Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
3 mins
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
3 mins
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
3 mins
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
3 mins
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
4 mins
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
9 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
12 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
45 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app