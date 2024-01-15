Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health

At Iowa State University, Jacob Meyer, an associate professor of kinesiology, has embarked on two groundbreaking research projects, supported by the National Institute of Mental Health, to delve into the potential benefits of exercise on mental health. These studies, valued at a combined total of $5.1 million, place a particular emphasis on understanding the effects of physical activity on depression and anxiety.

A Dual-Thrust Investigation

The first project, a $3.6 million, five-year-long endeavor, aims to recruit 200 adults diagnosed with depression. The target of this 16-week trial is to determine whether resistance training holds the same therapeutic benefits as aerobic exercise in reducing depressive symptoms. The hypothesis is based on Meyer’s previous research suggesting that exercise could not only offer temporary relief from symptoms of depression but also enhance the efficacy of therapeutic sessions.

The second project, backed by a $1.5 million grant spanning two years, is set to explore whether physical exercise can augment the benefits of therapy. The initiative is being conducted at ISU’s Wellbeing and Exercise Laboratory, with participants being sourced from the Central Iowa region. This project seeks to investigate whether exercise sessions before therapy can better equip individuals for the emotional work that therapy entails.

Unearthing Non-Pharmacological Solutions

Both of these research projects share a common objective: to offer non-pharmacological alternatives for improving mental health. They are poised to challenge the status quo of medication-based treatments for mental health disorders, instead promoting the potential of non-drug approaches such as exercise. This endeavor is especially significant in areas like Iowa, where resources for mental health are limited.

Implications for Mental Health Treatments

While the focus of the first study is to compare the impacts of different intensities of weight training on participants, it also intends to examine brain blood flow patterns and other physiological factors. The results of these studies could potentially revolutionize mental health treatment options, broadening the spectrum of possibilities beyond pharmaceutical interventions. As such, the findings could significantly impact the way mental health is approached and treated, especially in regions where access to mental health resources is scarce.