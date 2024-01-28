Pioneering Prenatal Surgery: A Mother's Choice in the Face of Spina Bifida

When Katarina Torrez, a 25-year-old Las Cruces resident, discovered that her third pregnancy was not like the others, she was faced with a dilemma that would alter her life's course. Her unborn child was diagnosed with myelomeningocele spina bifida (MMC), the severest form of spina bifida. This is a neural tube defect characterized by the exposure of a portion of the spinal cord or nerves through an opening in the spine. Potential complications of MMC range from hydrocephalus to mobility issues, making it a formidable diagnosis for any expecting parent.

Seeking Treatment Options

For treatment, Torrez was referred to Dr. Chris Derderian at Children's Hospital Colorado. Dr. Derderian proposed two prenatal surgical options: traditional postnatal repair or prenatal surgical repair. The prenatal surgical repair offered two methods: an open repair method, requiring future C-sections, and a less invasive fetoscopic method, which could possibly allow a vaginal birth. Even though the fetoscopic surgery carries an increased risk of premature birth, it has demonstrated benefits such as a decreased requirement for a ventriculoperitoneal shunt for draining cerebrospinal fluid.

Opting for Innovative Surgery

Deemed an ideal candidate for fetoscopic surgery, Torrez became the first patient of the hospital to undergo this procedure. The operation, which lasted approximately six and a half hours, was deemed a success. This innovative prenatal surgery, fetoscopic MMC repair, has shown potential to reduce the need for a VP shunt and improve mobility outcomes for babies with MMC. Despite her apprehensions, Torrez chose the fetoscopic surgery to preserve the possibility of a vaginal birth.

Overcoming Challenges

Torrez's son, Emilio Matthias Torrez, was born prematurely at 30 weeks and required NICU care. However, he did not initially need a VP shunt. The family grappled with numerous challenges, including caring for their older children and recuperating emotionally. Nonetheless, they managed to overcome and celebrate Thanksgiving together at home. The Children's Hospital Colorado, serving a seven-state region, has seen an increase in prenatal surgeries since offering the fetoscopic option, thus broadening the horizon of treatment possibilities for MMC.