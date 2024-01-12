en English
Health

Pioneering Prenatal DNA Test Promises Earlier and Comprehensive Genetic Screening

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
A recent study has brought to light potential breakthroughs in the field of prenatal DNA testing. The research highlights the development of a non-invasive DNA test, referred to as deep trio exome sequencing (desNIPT), which can be performed earlier in pregnancy and may provide more extensive genetic information. The results of this small study involving 36 high-risk patients indicate that the desNIPT test was as accurate as traditional invasive procedures like amniocentesis or Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS).

desNIPT: A New Dawn in Prenatal Testing

The study suggests that the desNIPT test could be a game-changer in the realm of prenatal diagnostics. Until now, expectant parents in the U.S. have been offered screening tests like the cell-free fetal DNA test (NIPT) and the nuchal translucency exam. While these tests provide odds of a baby having certain conditions, they do not offer a definitive diagnosis. More accurate diagnostic tests like CVS and amniocentesis can detect a wider range of conditions but pose a higher risk of miscarriage and are performed later in pregnancy.

Early Detection and Extensive Coverage

The desNIPT test has the potential to alter this landscape significantly. It offers the possibility of an earlier, non-invasive alternative capable of detecting around 5,000 conditions, including those that may not be indicated by ultrasound. This would allow expectant parents to receive comprehensive genetic results earlier, without the associated risks of invasive tests.

Cost and Accessibility

However, the breakthrough comes with its challenges. Currently, the desNIPT test is expensive, and the cost may affect its accessibility for many patients. It remains to be seen how this new test will be adopted and whether it will become a standard part of prenatal care.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

