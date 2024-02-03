Pioneering CRISPR-Cas9 Gene-Editing Offers Hope for Fatal Immune Disorder in Children

In a groundbreaking development, Klaus Rajewsky and his team at the Max Delbrck Center have used the revolutionary CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing tool to correct defective T cells in both mice and critically ill infants. This potentially opens up a new therapeutic approach for treating Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (FHL), a rare, severe and often fatal immune disease predominantly affecting infants and young children.

Understanding Familial Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (FHL)

FHL is triggered by genetic mutations that impair the function of cytotoxic T cells, which are crucial for eradicating virus-infected cells. When children with FHL catch a virus, their immune response spirals out of control, leading to a cytokine storm and systemic inflammation. Despite existing treatments such as chemotherapy, immunosuppression, and bone marrow transplantation, the prognosis remains grim, with many children losing their lives to the disease.

Revolutionizing FHL Treatment with CRISPR-Cas9

The team at the Max Delbrck Center has employed CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing to rectify the defective T cells, restoring normal immune function and leading to recovery in mice models. The gene-edited cells were obtained from a small blood sample, making the procedure less invasive than traditional FHL treatments.

The Path Ahead: Clinical Trials and Beyond

What sets this treatment approach apart is its potential for long-term or permanent protection. The successful editing of T memory stem cells suggests that the benefits could extend beyond the immediate recovery. However, thorough clinical trials are necessary to further evaluate the therapy's efficacy and longevity. The Max Delbrck Center, a renowned institution in biomedical research, remains committed to translating basic research into therapeutic applications, in collaboration with various research and clinical organizations.