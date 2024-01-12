en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pilot Study Reveals NAC’s Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:12 pm EST
Pilot Study Reveals NAC’s Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use

Spinal surgery patients may soon find relief from post-operative pain without the risk of opioid addiction, thanks to an innovative pilot study by the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The study reveals that N-acetylcysteine (NAC), an FDA-approved drug originally used for treating acetaminophen poisoning and liver damage, could significantly reduce pain and lower opioid requirements.

Promising Results from the Pilot Study

Published in Pain Management, the study led by Dr. Sylvia Wilson and Dr. Michael Scofield, demonstrates that patients who received NAC during their spinal surgeries reported lower pain scores and required less opioid medication post-surgery compared to those who were given a placebo. This research has shed light on the potential of NAC to serve as a safer alternative to opioids, which, while effective in managing pain, pose risks of addiction and diminished effectiveness.

The Science Behind NAC’s Potential

NAC’s promise in pain management isn’t accidental. In Dr. Scofield’s lab, the drug has demonstrated effects on the nervous system, specifically in altering pain perception and addiction. When administered intravenously to patients undergoing spinal surgery, NAC resulted in a 19% reduction in the opioid doses needed for pain management. Additionally, patients experienced prolonged pain relief, which surprisingly outlasted the expected duration of NAC in the body. These observations align with the lab’s previous findings that NAC’s effects on reducing relapse vulnerability in heroin addiction are enduring.

Future Directions for NAC Research

Encouraged by the results of the pilot study, the research team plans to scale up their investigation to other surgical procedures. They will commence with a more extensive trial involving patients undergoing minimally invasive hysterectomies. The researchers aim to conduct more comprehensive statistical analyses and lay a solid foundation for future clinical trials. Their ultimate goal is to establish NAC’s clinical efficacy and safety in surgery-associated pain management, potentially transforming post-operative care for countless patients worldwide.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
In a sweeping move to comply with the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) of Ontario, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has dispatched notices to over 1,370 students across the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton County, and Northumberland County. The notices serve as a stern reminder to parents and guardians to update
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
15 mins ago
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
16 mins ago
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
11 mins ago
Workplace Culture and Mental Health: A Rising Concern
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
13 mins ago
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
14 mins ago
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Latest Headlines
World News
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
32 seconds
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
1 min
Over 1,370 Students Face School Suspension for Incomplete Vaccination Records
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
4 mins
California Wealth Tax Proposal Rejected Amid Criticism and Constitutional Concerns
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
4 mins
Logo Controversy Sparks Political Discord Between ANC and Umkhonto weSizwe Party
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
5 mins
Biden Acknowledges Defense Chief's Lapse of Judgment Amid Hospitalization Dispute
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
5 mins
Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times $392,638 in Legal Fees
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
6 mins
President Biden Warns of Retaliation Against Huthi Rebels for 'Outrageous Behavior'
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Ace Magashule Eyes Political Revival of ANC with Jacob Zuma Ahead of 2024 Elections
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
10 mins
Nigeria's President Suspends All Social Investment Programmes Amid Allegations of Malfeasance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app