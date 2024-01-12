Pilot Study Reveals NAC’s Potential in Reducing Post-Surgical Pain, Opioid Use

Spinal surgery patients may soon find relief from post-operative pain without the risk of opioid addiction, thanks to an innovative pilot study by the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). The study reveals that N-acetylcysteine (NAC), an FDA-approved drug originally used for treating acetaminophen poisoning and liver damage, could significantly reduce pain and lower opioid requirements.

Promising Results from the Pilot Study

Published in Pain Management, the study led by Dr. Sylvia Wilson and Dr. Michael Scofield, demonstrates that patients who received NAC during their spinal surgeries reported lower pain scores and required less opioid medication post-surgery compared to those who were given a placebo. This research has shed light on the potential of NAC to serve as a safer alternative to opioids, which, while effective in managing pain, pose risks of addiction and diminished effectiveness.

The Science Behind NAC’s Potential

NAC’s promise in pain management isn’t accidental. In Dr. Scofield’s lab, the drug has demonstrated effects on the nervous system, specifically in altering pain perception and addiction. When administered intravenously to patients undergoing spinal surgery, NAC resulted in a 19% reduction in the opioid doses needed for pain management. Additionally, patients experienced prolonged pain relief, which surprisingly outlasted the expected duration of NAC in the body. These observations align with the lab’s previous findings that NAC’s effects on reducing relapse vulnerability in heroin addiction are enduring.

Future Directions for NAC Research

Encouraged by the results of the pilot study, the research team plans to scale up their investigation to other surgical procedures. They will commence with a more extensive trial involving patients undergoing minimally invasive hysterectomies. The researchers aim to conduct more comprehensive statistical analyses and lay a solid foundation for future clinical trials. Their ultimate goal is to establish NAC’s clinical efficacy and safety in surgery-associated pain management, potentially transforming post-operative care for countless patients worldwide.