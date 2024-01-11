en English
Health

Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
As a cold snap seizes mainland France, the activation of the extreme cold plan is underway to safeguard the homeless population. Our bodies, when faced with such cold conditions, resort to mechanisms like muscle movement and vasoconstriction for self-defense. However, these defensive measures are not always enough. Cold waves are notorious for their association with an increased mortality rate, with hypothermia being a significant threat. The heart is particularly susceptible to the cold, enhancing the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Furthermore, pollution during cold snaps can amplify the adverse effects of the cold.

Insight into Cold Snap Physiological Effects

The content on our webpage offers an in-depth study on the topic ‘cold snap physiological effects’ and delves into the impact of cold temperature stress on the enteric neurophysiology and microbiome of chickens. The study uncovers that exposure to cold temperature stress early in life can alter the developmental trajectory of the chicken cecal microbiome, as well as the host’s neuroendocrine enteric physiology. This could potentially influence the transmission of foodborne pathogens. The piece also underscores the importance of thermoregulation in preventing bacterial infections in birds during cold snaps, spotlighting the vulnerability of chickens to enteric infections under cold stress conditions.

Addressing the Challenges

The webpage also assesses the heating ability of catalytic combustion heaters on the human body in wind-chilled environments, addressing the physiological effects of cold air and the impact of cold extremities. It juxtaposes different heating strategies, such as electric heating garments and combustion heaters, in extreme cold weather conditions. The study aims to examine the applicability of catalytic combustion technology for outdoor heating, providing a crucial theoretical basis for the construction of heating strategies for cold snap physiological effects.

Subscription-based Service

The content is part of a subscription-based service that offers additional content and services, including access to an app and health-related materials. The subscription details include a one-month free trial, followed by a promotional period and regular monthly charges. Terms and conditions related to auto-renewal and cancellation policies are also outlined, ensuring transparency and ease of access for the consumer.

Health Safety Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

