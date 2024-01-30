Physician Opens Women's Health-focused Concierge Practice in Ohio

Dr. Alexa Fiffick, a 33-year-old Cleveland Clinic-trained physician specializing in women's health, has launched a pioneering concierge medical practice. Named Ms. Medicine, the practice is nestled in the heart of Westlake, Ohio, and is uniquely tailored to address women's medical concerns.

Reimagining Women's Healthcare

The practice operates on an annual membership fee model, thereby ensuring unhindered access to a physician. It upholds an elevated standard of care, underscoring the imperative that the healthcare provider prioritizes the patient's best interest. Dr. Fiffick's novel approach to healthcare delivery offers an alternative to the current, often frustrating, state of women's healthcare.

Fostering Health Literacy and Empowerment

At the core of Dr. Fiffick's practice is a drive to empower women, particularly those over 40, to take an active role in their health and well-being. She provides comprehensive education and resources, equipping them with the tools necessary to make informed decisions about their health. Dr. Fiffick's unique approach promotes health literacy and patient empowerment, which are key components of effective healthcare.

Navigating Health Risks and Prevention Strategies

Dr. Fiffick firmly advocates that a crucial part of women's healthcare is discussing personal risks for cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's and dementia, and cancer with their healthcare provider. She emphasizes the role of routine screenings, family history reviews, and lifestyle modifications in reducing health risks. For women with a high prevalence of cancer in their family, she notes that genetic testing may prove beneficial. Based on personal and family medical history, Dr. Fiffick also recommends enhanced or early screening for various types of cancer.