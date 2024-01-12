Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen

In a groundbreaking move to explore the intersection of physical health, cognitive abilities, and immersive gaming, neuroscientist Adrian Owen of Western University has embarked on a distinctive study. The research leverages online brain games to investigate how exercise and immersive video gaming impact cognitive function across various age groups. This study is set to redefine the narrative of lifestyle habits and their profound influence on lifelong brain functioning.

Unraveling the Cognitive Conundrum

The goal of this study is to illuminate the definitive benefits of exercise and immersive gaming on cognitive abilities. Unlike previous studies, the focus here is on immersive video games, providing a fresh perspective on the cognitive health discourse. Participants will receive instant feedback about their brain and body functions, offering them direct insights into their cognitive health. The data collected holds immense potential for neuroscientists striving to understand the underpinnings of brain functionality.

Manchester Science Festival: A Platform for Discovery

The findings of this pivotal research will be showcased at the Manchester Science Festival. The festival, themed “Extremes” this year, promises a myriad of hands-on experiences and performances. As a production of the Science and Industry Museum, the festival has carved a niche for itself in the UK, known for sparking scientific curiosity and discovery. The festival is scheduled to return from October 18 to 27, 2024.

Timely Research Amidst Aging Concerns

With an aging population and recent studies hinting at COVID-19’s impact on brain function in older individuals, this research couldn’t be more timely. Adrian Owen’s previous study, published in Nature, concluded that computerized brain training games did not improve cognitive function. However, this new investigation could potentially revolutionize how activities promoting healthy cognitive aging are approached. The online survey, which takes approximately 75 minutes to complete, is not accessible via phone. As an incentive, participants stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers.