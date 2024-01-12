en English
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
In a groundbreaking move to explore the intersection of physical health, cognitive abilities, and immersive gaming, neuroscientist Adrian Owen of Western University has embarked on a distinctive study. The research leverages online brain games to investigate how exercise and immersive video gaming impact cognitive function across various age groups. This study is set to redefine the narrative of lifestyle habits and their profound influence on lifelong brain functioning.

Unraveling the Cognitive Conundrum

The goal of this study is to illuminate the definitive benefits of exercise and immersive gaming on cognitive abilities. Unlike previous studies, the focus here is on immersive video games, providing a fresh perspective on the cognitive health discourse. Participants will receive instant feedback about their brain and body functions, offering them direct insights into their cognitive health. The data collected holds immense potential for neuroscientists striving to understand the underpinnings of brain functionality.

Manchester Science Festival: A Platform for Discovery

The findings of this pivotal research will be showcased at the Manchester Science Festival. The festival, themed “Extremes” this year, promises a myriad of hands-on experiences and performances. As a production of the Science and Industry Museum, the festival has carved a niche for itself in the UK, known for sparking scientific curiosity and discovery. The festival is scheduled to return from October 18 to 27, 2024.

Timely Research Amidst Aging Concerns

With an aging population and recent studies hinting at COVID-19’s impact on brain function in older individuals, this research couldn’t be more timely. Adrian Owen’s previous study, published in Nature, concluded that computerized brain training games did not improve cognitive function. However, this new investigation could potentially revolutionize how activities promoting healthy cognitive aging are approached. The online survey, which takes approximately 75 minutes to complete, is not accessible via phone. As an incentive, participants stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers.

Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

