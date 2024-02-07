Physical Activity Proven to Lower CKD Risk in Overweight Diabetics

A groundbreaking study recently published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine has unearthed a crucial correlation between physical activity and the risk of developing chronic kidney disease (CKD) in individuals grappling with overweight/obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). The research spearheaded by Mengyi Liu from Nanfang Hospital, Guangzhou, China, spanned across a median period of 12 years, encompassing 1,746 participants.

Methodology and Findings

The inception of the study saw the measurement of physical activity levels, which were subsequently recorded at years 1, 4, and 8. The findings revealed that out of the participant pool, 567 developed CKD during the study period. A pivotal revelation was the inverse relation between the cumulative average total of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA), as well as MVPA in bouts of 10 minutes or more, and the risk of CKD.

Quantifying Risk Reduction

Delving into the specifics, for every additional 100 minutes of MVPA per week, the risk of CKD saw a decrease, with hazard ratios of 0.91 for cumulative average MVPA and 0.81 for MVPA in longer bouts. Additionally, it was found that an increase in total MVPA in the first four years was associated with a significantly lower risk of CKD compared to those whose MVPA decreased the most.

Implications of the Study

The results underscore the potential renal benefits of maintaining a high level of MVPA for individuals with T2D and overweight/obesity. This is particularly encouraging for those who might find shorter bouts of physical activity more manageable, thereby making a healthier lifestyle more accessible. These findings form a pivotal cornerstone in the understanding of how lifestyle modifications can influence the progression of chronic ailments.