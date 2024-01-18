Photodynamic Therapy: An Innovative Approach in Cancer Treatment

Photodynamic therapy (PDT) is gaining momentum as an innovative, non-invasive cancer treatment, with the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approving its use for various types of cancer. PDT uses light, typically from a laser, to activate a photosensitizer (PS) that accumulates in diseased tissues like tumors. The activated PS then produces cytotoxic molecules such as reactive oxygen species, triggering cell death mechanisms such as apoptosis and necrosis. This cell death can spur an immune response, assisting the body's immune system in recognizing and attacking cancer cells.

Enhancing PDT with Immunotherapies

PDT stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity, and its effectiveness can be markedly enhanced when combined with immunotherapies like immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). ICIs target proteins that regulate immune responses, bolstering the immune system's ability to combat cancer. The combination of PDT with ICIs is currently being studied in clinical trials, with promising results in boosting T-cell mediated immunity against tumors.

Addressing Hypoxia in Solid Tumors

The application of PDT in cancer treatment is not without its challenges. Hypoxia, or low oxygen levels in solid tumors, can hinder PDT's effectiveness. To combat this, researchers have synthesized Ti3C2Porphyridium nanobiohybrids (MXPr) to increase local oxygen levels in tumor regions, thereby enhancing PDT's efficacy in inhibiting tumor growth.

Copper Chlorophyllin-based Carbon Dots: A New Frontier

Another promising development in the field of PDT is the synthesis of copper chlorophyllin-based carbon dots (Chl-D CDs). These particles can induce a Fenton-like reaction, leading to increased PDT efficacies through ferroptotic and apoptotic pathways. Chl-D CDs also show a synergistic effect with the cancer drug temozolomide and exhibit biocompatibility in immune cells and in vivo models.

Expected Market Growth

With its effectiveness in treating skin cancer, acne, and precancerous cells, the PDT market is projected to surpass USD 5.53 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.3% from 2024 to 2033. North America is leading in revenue generation in the PDT market, with skin cancers being effectively treated by PDT. Factors such as government initiatives, minimal invasive procedures, limited damage to healthy cells, and the introduction of portable PDT devices are driving this growth.