Health

Phoenix’s Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
In Phoenix, Arizona, a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale is unfolding as Indigenous people fall prey to fraudulent behavioral health facilities. Taking advantage of vulnerable individuals enrolled in Arizona’s Medicaid program, these facilities are charging for services not rendered, leading to an escalating number of displacements and tragic deaths.

StolenPeoplesStolenBenefits: A Beacon of Hope

Amidst the chaos and suffering, a group of volunteers known as StolenPeoplesStolenBenefits has emerged as a pillar of support for the displaced. Led by passionate Indigenous women including Raquel Shaye and Reva Stewart, the group is tirelessly providing aid to those desperately in need. From distributing water, food, and care packages to building a bond of trust within the displaced community, their outreach efforts are a testament to the power of human resilience and compassion.

The Unseen Genocide

However, the crisis is far from over. Reva Stewart, a stalwart advocate for the displaced, has called it nothing short of a genocide. While state officials, including Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, have acknowledged the issue as a humanitarian crisis and a scandal, the volunteers see little concrete action being taken. Hundreds of providers have indeed been shut down for defrauding Medicaid, but the aftermath of their heinous acts continues to wreak havoc on Phoenix’s Indigenous community.

Lack of Accountability and the Call for Action

StolenPeoplesStolenBenefits is not just providing aid; it’s also demanding justice. Stewart and her team argue that the government’s responses have been woefully inadequate, with little to no follow-up care for those affected. AHCCCS spokeswoman Heidi Capriotti has noted improvements to the Medicaid payment system and the deployment of crisis teams, but the group believes more needs to be done. The gravity of the injustices committed and the lack of accountability demand more than mere promises and half measures.

Health Human Rights United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

