Phoenix Sepsis Criteria: A New Pathway for Identifying Sepsis in Children

The Society of Critical Care Medicine Pediatric Sepsis Definition Task Force has derived and validated the Phoenix Sepsis Criteria. These guidelines aim to identify sepsis and septic shock in children under 18 years of age. The endeavor involved a large international database, a survey, systematic review and meta-analysis, and a modified Delphi consensus approach. The result is the Phoenix Sepsis Score, a crucial tool for recognizing potentially life-threatening organ dysfunction in children with an infection. A score of at least 2 indicates significant organ dysfunction.

The Phoenix Sepsis Score

The Phoenix Sepsis Score, a novel score derived and validated, predicts mortality in children with suspected or confirmed infection. It outperforms existing organ dysfunction scores and the International Pediatric Sepsis Consensus Conference criteria. The study involved more than 3.6 million pediatric encounters and was conducted by Tellen D. Bennett, M.D., M.S., of the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Children's Hospital Colorado.

Phoenix Criteria Development

Clinician-scientists from the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago were part of the international group of experts tasked with developing and validating these new data-based criteria. The Phoenix criteria rely on four systems - cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, and coagulation. These criteria are superior to the old ones at identifying children with infections at higher risk of poor outcomes and are globally applicable.

Impact of the Phoenix Sepsis Criteria

The introduction of the Phoenix Sepsis Criteria is anticipated to enhance clinical care for pediatric patients, aid in epidemiological studies, and foster research in the field of pediatric sepsis and septic shock globally. It is a leap forward in the diagnosis and management of sepsis and septic shock in children. The corresponding author of the study is Dr. R. Scott Watson of the University of Washington in Seattle. The findings were released in correspondence with a presentation at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's Critical Care Congress.