Health

Philippines: Toxic Watchdog Warns of Counterfeit Perfumes’ Health Risks

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
In a stark revelation, BAN Toxics, a toxic watchdog group, has unveiled the threat lurking in the Philippines’ markets – counterfeit perfumes and fragrances. The group’s diligent market monitoring discovered ambulant vendors peddling these imitations, which uncannily mirror the packaging of authentic brands, for a fraction of the price. The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines recognizes perfumes as the second most replicated items in the nation.

The Hidden Poison

Thony Dizon of BAN Toxics has underscored the health perils of using these unauthorized products. They can harbor harmful substances like phthalates, octoxynols, and nonoxynols, infamous for their hormone-disrupting capabilities. The Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep Cosmetic Database reveals that ‘fragrance’ can often camouflage a cocktail of undisclosed chemicals, potentially harmful to human health.

Consumer Advisory

Usage of these counterfeit products can result in skin irritation, allergic reactions, and in severe cases, organ failure. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued advisories against unauthorized cosmetics and encourages consumers to use the FDA Verification Portal to validate product registrations. BAN Toxics has urged the FDA to implement Post Marketing Surveillance and release more public health advisories to safeguard consumers from harmful chemicals in fragrance products.

Counterfeit Epidemic

Counterfeit product sales have reached an alarming scale, with the international trade in non-domestic counterfeit and pirated products amounting to $509 billion annually. These sales have seen a 10.5% surge since 2013. In addition to the economic impact, there’s a human cost – nearly 20% of accidents on Indian roads are attributed to counterfeit auto products. The counterfeit industry also fuels illegal activities and forced child labor in the manufacture of fake luxury goods. Marketplaces are being encouraged to halt the availability of these products on their platforms, with AI being proposed as a solution to identify and quickly remove suspicious counterfeit product listings.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

