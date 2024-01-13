Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September

The Philippines is gearing up to receive five million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, a move that will significantly bolster its ongoing vaccination campaign. This incoming delivery, announced by the National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr., is due in September and forms part of a broader commitment that has facilitated the Philippines’ procurement of more than 65 million Pfizer vaccines.

Gratitude to Allies

The Philippines has expressed gratitude towards the Philippine Embassy and the American government for their vital assistance in securing these vaccines. A recent shipment of 365,040 Pfizer doses has already been distributed, with portions reaching Cebu and the Davao Region, and the majority landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. This signifies the fourth shipment of Pfizer vaccines procured by the government.

Training for Vaccine Handling

The remaining doses are set to be deployed to the National Capital Region and other areas. A pivotal part of this process involves providing training on handling the sensitive Pfizer vaccines, a necessary step given the stringent storage conditions required. The United States has also made a considerable contribution, with a donation of 6.2 million assorted vaccine doses, including 3.2 million of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot jabs. These doses are particularly crucial in providing protection to the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Further Vaccine Purchases

As the Philippines nears completion of its Sinovac vaccine order, with 21.5 million out of the 26 million doses already delivered, further purchases are being contemplated. The vaccination progress in the National Capital Region is encouraging, with 43 percent of the target population fully vaccinated and 62 to 63 percent having received their first dose. To date, the Philippines has received 2,116,530 Pfizer doses purchased by the government and 2,472,210 donated Pfizer doses from the COVAX facility. These contributions have significantly added to the total of 42,940,390 Covid-19 vaccine doses that have arrived in the country.