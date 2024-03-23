Philippines to Receive 1M Pertussis Vaccine Doses in June Amid Outbreak Concerns

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) has announced the expected arrival of approximately 1 million doses of pertussis vaccines in June, a strategic move to combat the whooping cough outbreak that has notably affected the country's most populous regions. This procurement aims to address the immediate need for vaccinations, following an alarming rise in pertussis cases, particularly in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Visayas, with Quezon City declaring an official outbreak earlier this year.

Urgent Vaccine Need Amid Rising Cases

Dr. Eric Tayag, a spokesperson for the DOH, highlighted the critical vaccine shortage that has contributed to the resurgence of pertussis cases. The Philippines requires between 1.9 to 2.1 million doses annually to ensure newborns are vaccinated against this preventable disease. However, the focus on COVID-19 has led to a neglect of other vaccination programs, contributing to the current crisis. The country recorded 167 confirmed cases of pertussis by March, with 35 fatalities, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Challenges in Public Health Response

The DOH's efforts to mitigate the outbreak have been hampered by vaccine shortages and a drop in public vaccination rates, partly due to vaccine hesitancy following controversies over government-backed vaccines in previous years. In response, the department has distributed antibiotics to manage symptoms in affected individuals and is awaiting the June vaccine delivery to fully address the outbreak.

Legislative and Community Actions

In light of the outbreak, local government units, like Quezon City and potentially Iloilo City, are taking proactive steps under the Republic Act 11332, which allows officials to declare an outbreak and take necessary public health measures. These initiatives aim to curb the spread of pertussis and reinforce the importance of vaccinations in preventing further cases. The situation has drawn attention from former health officials and advocates calling for increased vaccination rates and public adherence to preventive measures.

As the Philippines braces for the vaccine arrival, the DOH continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination and public cooperation in combating pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases. The expected vaccine delivery in June is seen as a critical step towards controlling the outbreak and protecting the country's most vulnerable populations from this potentially fatal disease.