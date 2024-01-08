en English
Health

Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST
Philippines Sees Remarkable Rise in Live Births in 2022

In a surprising turn of events, the Philippines witnessed a remarkable surge in live births in 2022, with total figures standing at 1,455,393. This translates to an impressive average of three new lives welcomed every minute, marking the first rise in birth numbers in the past three years. A stark contrast to the declining trends observed during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The Statistics

The crude birth rate (CBR) in the country reached 13.0, implying 13 births for every 1,000 individuals in the population. A closer look at the gender distribution reveals that 52.1% of the newborns were male, while 47.9% were female. Geographically, Luzon topped the list with the highest number of births, closely followed by noteworthy figures from the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

The Timing and Locations

In terms of timing, September emerged as the month witnessing the highest number of births. As for the location, a significant percentage of births took place in hospitals and birthing centers, with the majority being attended to by trained health professionals. This indicates a strong reliance on professional healthcare services during childbirth.

The Demographics

On delving into the demographic details, it was found that most mothers were between the ages of 25 and 29. A striking revelation was that over half of the births recorded were out of wedlock, particularly among adolescent mothers. This trend was most prevalent among the youngest mothers, with Calabarzon registering the highest number of illegitimate children.

The Birth Registrations

On a positive note, the country saw prompt birth registrations, with nine out of ten births registered within 30 days of occurrence. This was particularly evident in the regions of Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and the National Capital Region, further strengthening the country’s administrative efficiency.

Health Philippines Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

