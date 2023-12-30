Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

In a distressing update just before New Year’s Eve, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has reported a surge in firecracker-related injuries, totalling 107 as of 6 a.m., December 30. The data indicates a significant increase compared to the same period last year, with the majority of these incidents occurring at home or in public places, mostly involving males.

The Regional Breakdown

The National Capital Region has the dubious distinction of leading the tally with 41 cases, followed by Central Luzon and the Ilocos Region, each reporting 12 incidents. Other affected regions include Soccsksargen, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, and Western Visayas. The most commonly implicated fireworks in these injuries are boga, 5-star, kwitis, piccolo, pla-pla, luces, and whistle bomb.

Latest Additions to the Injury Toll

In the last 24 hours leading up to the report’s release, 11 new cases were added. These involved individuals ranging in age from six to 72 years, predominantly males. Among these, a 72-year-old male from the National Capital Region sustained burns and abrasions from a Kwitis firework, while a 19-year-old male from Cagayan Valley suffered an amputation due to the use of the illegal pla-pla firecracker.

DOH’s Precautionary Measures

In light of the escalating situation, the DOH has issued an advisory encouraging the public to watch community fireworks displays from a safe distance as the safest way to welcome the New Year. They have also suggested having a ‘designated driver’ for New Year’s Eve celebrations to prevent accidents due to impaired driving from alcohol consumption. Furthermore, all public and private health facilities have been put on Code White alert until January 4, 2024, in anticipation of potential accidents over the holidays.

As the nation gears up for the New Year’s Eve festivities, the escalating number of firecracker-related injuries serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of celebration. The DOH’s efforts to curb this alarming trend underscore the need for increased public awareness and adherence to safety measures during such events.