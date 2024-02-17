Philippines Marks 5th Anniversary of National Integrated Cancer Control Act: A New Chapter in Cancer Control

In a landmark moment that signals a new chapter in the Philippines' battle against cancer, Senator Bong Go graced the 5th Anniversary Celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) and the unveiling of the Philippine Integrated Cancer Control Strategic Framework for 2024 to 2028. Held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City, this event not only commemorates half a decade of concerted efforts to mitigate cancer's grip on the nation but also heralds an ambitious roadmap for the future.

A New Chapter in Cancer Control

The NICCA, a legislative milestone enacted in 2019, has been pivotal in transforming cancer care services across the Philippines. Through its comprehensive approach, NICCA aims to enhance cancer awareness, early detection, access to quality treatment, and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. The newly launched strategic framework builds on these pillars, setting forth clear goals to further reduce the cancer burden on Filipino families.

Senator Go, a staunch advocate for healthcare improvement, underscored the importance of the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) under NICCA. This fund is a testament to the government's commitment to not only assist cancer patients but also to ease the financial burden on their families. "The fight against cancer is a shared responsibility," remarked Senator Go, highlighting the collective effort required to combat this relentless disease.

Unwavering Support and Collective Commitment

The anniversary event served not just as a platform for policy announcement but also as a tribute to the healthcare workers, volunteers, and advocates who have been instrumental in the fight against cancer. Their dedication and tireless work have been the backbone of the progress made so far. Senator Go, recognized as a 'cancer warrior', lauded their contributions and reaffirmed the government's support through significant allocations for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program and the CAF.

Further demonstrating his commitment, Senator Go visited the Southern Philippines Medical Center following the event. There, he inspected its Malasakit Center—a one-stop shop for government medical assistance programs—and witnessed the inauguration of the hospital's cardiac catheterization laboratory. This visit underscored the holistic approach to healthcare improvement, recognizing the interconnectedness of various medical conditions and the need for comprehensive facilities and support systems.

Looking Forward: A Healthier Philippines

The NICCA anniversary and the launch of the strategic framework mark a significant step forward in the Philippines' journey towards improved cancer care. With the government's enhanced focus on raising awareness, improving early detection, and expanding access to quality treatment, the future looks promising for Filipino families impacted by cancer. The event not only celebrated past achievements but also set the stage for the continued fight against cancer, with strengthened resolve and renewed hope.

As we look ahead, the collective commitment of the government, healthcare professionals, and the community remains the cornerstone of this endeavor. The battle against cancer is far from over, but with concerted efforts and strategic initiatives like NICCA, the Philippines is better equipped to face the challenges ahead. Together, we move forward in the fight against cancer, aiming for a future where no Filipino family has to endure the burden of this disease alone.